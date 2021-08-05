Cuomo Leaves Schools in Reopening Limbo, It’s Time for Him to Go!

Embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has left all of us hanging this week with less than a month before schools reopen. The NYS Department of Health announced on Thursday they would not be issuing guidance for schools to reopen this fall, despite, continuously telling schools the guidance was coming.

Media reports say the DOH said they received a call from the Governor's office on Wednesday saying they were not to issue guidance, that because of the expiration of the state of emergency, it would be up to individual counties.

What? Cuomo and the DOH held our hands every step of the way over the last year during the pandemic. Now, with the Delta variant spreading around the state and cases on the rise, the "Mommy State" is nowhere to be found.

Over the last several weeks, the DOH has been telling schools and the media that guidance was coming soon. Now, with Governor Cuomo in the midst of either resignation or forcibly being removed from office, it's almost as if he's decided to thumb his nose at everyone allowing them to figure out a way to make it happen on their own. After all, we're all New York Tough, right?

This is inexcusable. Schools have been waiting for state guidance all summer. Now, with just days remaining, they're left to figure it out alone. It sure seems like our great governor and author of the book on how to beat COVID is acting like a spoiled brat.

County Executives across the state are now going to have to scramble to assist schools quickly so they're ready to safely begin in-person classes in September. That is, guidance from the counties without any idea what the virus is going to look like in 4 weeks.

It makes you wonder that if mandates and guidance from New York State aren't needed now with the unknown variant looming in the distance, was it needed at all over the last 17 months? Or was the Governor's daily briefings and micromanaging of the virus crisis just a hobby, or even worse, a PR stunt to build his state and national image and sell his book.

It is time for Andrew Cuomo to voluntarily crawl out of his bunker and let Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul take control of state affairs. We need someone in the drivers seat immediately.

Let's be clear. The latest federal moratorium on evictions does not apply to the Governor's mansion. It's time to move out and move on, or be prepared for "we the people" to do it for you.

