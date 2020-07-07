Cuomo Releases COVID Numbers, Adds 3 States To Travel Advisory

Governor Andrew Cuomo did not hold a press briefing today, but he did release the latest COVID-19 numbers for New York state.

Cuomo says over 56,700 tests were performed on Monday and 588 tests, or 1.04%, came back positive.

Total hospitalizations were 836.

There were 10 coronavirus fatalities yesterday.

The governor also announced that three more states, Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma, meet the metrics to qualify for New York’s Travel Advisory.

There are now 19 states on the list:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Kansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

The 14-day quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

"As states around the country experience increasing community spread, New York is taking action to ensure the continued safety of our phased reopening. Our entire response to this pandemic has been by the numbers, and we've set metrics for community spread just as we set metrics for everything," Cuomo said.

.