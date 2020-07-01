Cuomo Says Coronavirus Situation Across The Country Getting Worse

Governor Andrew Cuomo says the coronavirus situation across the county is getting worse, not better.

Cuomo says there has been an increase in coronavirus cases in over 30 states and pointed to states that have had to rollback their re-opening plans.

At a press briefing today, the governor said the buck stops at President Trump’s desk.

Cuomo says Trump needs to say he was wrong about the virus and he once again urged the President to "put on a mask."

Meanwhile, hospitalizations in New York were under 900 for the fourth straight day on Tuesday.

There were 11 COVID-19 deaths.

Cuomo says 56,710 tests were performed yesterday and 625 tests, or 1.1 percent, came back positive.

And Cuomo says testing in now open to all New Yorkers.