Cuomo Says Curve Is On The Way Down

Governor Andrew Cuomo says total hospitalizations in New York for COVID-19 are basically flat from where they were on Monday, but the overall curve is on the way down.

Cuomo says however, new cases of coronavirus remain at 1,300 a day.

The governor says 481 people died from coronavirus on Monday.

He says re-opening decisions in New York state will be done on a regional basis.

Cuomo also announced that the state will allow elective outpatient treatment in counties and hospitals without significant risk of a COVID-19 surge in the near future.

