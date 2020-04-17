Cuomo Says Data Shows The State Is Making Progress In COVID Fight

Governor Andrew Cuomo says total hospitalizations and ICU admissions from COVID-19 are down in New York state.

Cuomo says however, there were still 630 coronavirus deaths on Thursday.

The governor says although the data shows the curve is flattening, the numbers are still staggering.

Cuomo says about 2,000 people a day continue to test positive for COVID-19

He says testing for the virus remains a major challenge.

Cuomo also says the end of the coronavirus outbreak will be an incremental process.