Cuomo Says Mohawk Valley Is Ready To Reopen On May 15th

Governor Andrew Cuomo says which localities and regions are in a position to re-open will be the main focus this week.

Cuomo’s NY on Pause order expires on Friday, May 15th.

The governor says each region must meet seven criteria before they can begin phase one of re-opening. Cuomo says some regions, including the Mohawk Valley, are ready to re-open.

Cuomo announced that after May 15th, landscaping and gardening can resume.

He says other low-risk outdoor activities like tennis and drive-in movie theaters can also open.

He says it’s an exciting new phase, but it must be done smartly.

"We are starting a new chapter in the fight against this virus - we've worked together as a state to flatten the curve and the decline has finally reached a point where it is just about where we started this journey, so now we can turn to reopening," Cuomo said.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations continue to go down, but there were still 161 coronavirus deaths in New York on Sunday.