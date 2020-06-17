Cuomo Says New York Has Climbed The Mountain

Governor Andrew Cuomo say today is one of the best days for New York since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Ten weeks ago, 800 New Yorkers died in a single day from COVID-19.

Cuomo says there were 17 deaths on Tuesday, the lowest number since the start of the crisis.

The governor says 60,000 tests were conducted yesterday and just 0.96 percent were positive, a record low.

As more and more businesses begin to reopen across the state, store owners, employees and local governments all have to be responsible and do their jobs to help prevent a renewed spread of this virus. New Yorkers have done an incredible job in working to beat back this virus, and we must continue to remain smart so we don't erase the progress we've made,” said Cuomo.

He says New York has climbed the mountain.

Cuomo also announced that he'll end his daily coronavirus briefings on Friday and hold them when necessary.