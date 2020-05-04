Cuomo Says New York State Is On The Other Side Of The Mountain

Governor Andrew Cuomo says the coronavirus hospitalization rate in New York state is down, but the decline is not as steep as the incline.

Cuomo also says the number of new COVID-19 cases is declining as well and was under 800 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, there were 226 coronavirus deaths yesterday.

The governor also said that re-opening the state is far more complicated that shutting it down was.

He says if you open too quickly you can have immediate backlash and we must be smart.

Cuomo continues to envision a plan that would have regions of the state re-open in stages when NY on Pause expires on May 15th.

He laid out the criteria each region must meet in order to re-open.

Currently, no regions meet all the criteria.

