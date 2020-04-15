Cuomo Says Pandemic Is Stabilizing In New York

Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York is still not out of the woods when it comes to the coronavirus, but the good news is we can control the spread.

Cuomo says hospitalization and ICU admissions are down.

However, he added another 752 people have died from coronavirus, bringing the total to over 11,000.

The governor also says New York State will start reporting probable deaths as well as confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Cuomo says the single best tool to begin to safely reopen society is large-scaling testing.

The governor says the truth is that we can’t yet test to scale.

And he says we can't get either diagnostic or antibody testing to scale without federal support.

Meanwhile, the governor is issuing an executive order that all people in public must have a mask or cloth covering and wear it in situations where they can’t maintain social distancing.