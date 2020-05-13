Cuomo Says Re-Opening Process In New York Will Be Transparent

Governor Andrew Cuomo says the re-opening process in New York will be totally transparent and based on data.

The governor says you’ll be able to see exactly what’s happening in each region on a daily basis by visiting the Regional Monitoring Dashboard.

The North Country is the latest region to meet the criteria for re-opening.

Cuomo also says statewide testing for antibodies is showing essential workers are testing below the general population. He say that means masks, gloves and hand sanitizing work.

In addition, Cuomo said elective surgeries will start in 12 more counties, including Otsego County.

Meanwhile, coronavirus hospitalizations are down again and new cases remain flat but Cuomo says there were 166 COVID-19 deaths in New York on Tuesday.