Cuomo Says State Is Facing Most Challenging Time In History

Governor Andrew Cuomo says this is the most challenging time the state has faced in modern history.

Cuomo says it’s not a question of when to re-open the state, but how we re-open.

The governor says the decision to re-open will be based on information and data.

Meanwhile, Cuomo says the hospitalization rate and the number of new cases is going down, but he called it a painfully slow decline.

There were 232 coronavirus deaths in New York on Tuesday.

The state has over 600 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday

He also says numbers are shocking to him personally, in that 84-percent of those cases were people either at home and not working, or in nursing homes.