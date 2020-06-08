Cuomo Says We’re On The Other Side Of The COVID-19 Pandemic

Monday marks 100 days since the first COVID-19 case in New York State and Governor Andrew Cuomo says he’s proud of the way New Yorkers responded.

He says no one knew how fast we would be able to control the coronavirus.

Cuomo says were not out of the woods yet, but we are on the other side of the pandemic.

The governor also says the virus continues to decline in New York, while other parts of the U.S. are seeing a spike in cases.

The state said “thank you” on Sunday by lighting several state landmarks in blue and gold.

Meanwhile, New York City began Phase One of re-opening today.

Cuomo says the state will be conducting 35,000 tests a day in the New York City area.