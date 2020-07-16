Cuomo Sends Personnel To Houston, Launches Wear A Mask Campaign

Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York state has sent tests kit, PPE and medical personnel to Houston as new COVID-19 testing sites open there.

Cuomo says the test sites will replicate the successful model of testing done in New York.

The governor also announced today that 5,000 establishments downstate were found not to be in compliance with social distancing.

He says any establishment that receives three violations will close.

Cuomo is also launching the “Mask Up America” campaign, a nationwide ad campaign that will encourage Americans to wear a mask.

The eight spots will be rolled out through the month of July and will air in donated media time throughout the country.

Governor Cuomo also updated the latest COVID-19 number today.

Total hospitalizations fell to 813 yesterday, but there were 14 coronavirus deaths.

Over 72,000 tests were performed on Wednesday and just over 1 percent came back positive.