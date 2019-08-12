Cuomo Signs Legislation Enacting Workplace Harassment Protections
Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed legislation to enact sweeping new workplace harassment protections.
The legislation strengthens New York's anti-discrimination laws by eliminating the restriction that harassment be "severe or pervasive."
It also mandates that all non-disclosure agreements allow employees to file a complaint of harassment or discrimination and extends the statute of limitations that employment sexual harassment claims can be filed from one to three years.
"There has been an ongoing, persistent culture of sexual harassment, assault and discrimination in the workplace, and now it is time to act," Cuomo said. "By ending the absurd legal standard that sexual harassment in the workplace needs to be 'severe or pervasive' and making it easier for workplace sexual harassment claims to be brought forward, we are sending a strong message that time is up on sexual harassment in the workplace and setting the standard of equality for women."
The legislation is a key component of the Governor's 2019 Women's Justice Agenda.