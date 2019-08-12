Cuomo Signs Legislation Enacting Workplace Harassment Protections

It also mandates that all non-disclosure agreements allow employees to file a complaint of harassment or discrimination and extends the statute of limitations that employment sexual harassment claims can be filed from one to three years.

"There has been an ongoing, persistent culture of sexual harassment, assault and discrimination in the workplace, and now it is time to act," Cuomo said. "By ending the absurd legal standard that sexual harassment in the workplace needs to be 'severe or pervasive' and making it easier for workplace sexual harassment claims to be brought forward, we are sending a strong message that time is up on sexual harassment in the workplace and setting the standard of equality for women."