Cuomo Tests Negative For COVID-19

Governor Andrew Cuomo says he has tested negative for COVID-19.

Cuomo took the test in front of reporters during his daily briefing on Sunday.

The governor says testing is fast and easy and there are over 700 testing sites now available across the state.

He urged more New Yorkers to take the test, reminding everyone how easy and painless its is.

Cuomo also says protecting nursing homes remains a top priority.

He says the state is sending 320,000 test kits to nursing homes this week. Those facilities are required to test staff twice a week.

Meanwhile, there were 106 coronavirus deaths in the state on Sunday, which Cuomo calls still “painfully high.”

Cuomo delivered his daily briefing at Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo, where he announced Western New York can enter phase one of re-opening on Tuesday when they will have all the contact tracers needed in place.

Cuomo is also encouraging major sports leagues to come up with plans to resume play without fans.

"Personal disclosure, I want to watch the Buffalo Bills," Cuomo said.