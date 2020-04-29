Cuomo To Allow Elective Surgeries In Some Parts Of State

Governor Andrew Cuomo says elective surgeries will resume in parts of the state.

Cuomo says that directive will come through an executive order.

The governor says that he will allow elective surgeries in areas of the state where there isn’t a big concern about a surge in coronavirus.

That includes Oneida, Herkimer and Madison Counties.

Meantime, the governor revealed 330 more COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state on Tuesday, which Cuomo says is a small decline.

And Cuomo also said re-opening decisions will be made on facts and data.

At his daily briefing, the Governor unveiled a collage of face masks sent from around the country to New York.