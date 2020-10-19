Cuomo To Change Safety Protocols In COVID Red Zone Areas

Governor Andrew Cuomo is releasing the latest COVID-19 numbers for New York state.

Over 82.000 tests were conducted on Sunday and 998, or 1.21 percent, were positive.

Cuomo says the positive infection rate for Red Zone areas is 3.3 percent, while the rate for the entire state is 1.2 percent.

The positivity rate in the Mohawk Valley was 0.3 percent on Sunday.

Hospitalizations are at 934 and there were 14 COVID deaths statewide yesterday.

The governor says he expects to make changes to safety protocols in cluster areas and will announce those changes on Wednesday.

"New York has one of the lowest positivity rates in the nation, but cases are rising across the nation. When we put our infection rate in context, we're doing well - and we're doing well because we're aggressive when we see hot spots. Our micro-cluster approach for the fall targets outbreaks sooner, and with a targeted focus," said Cuomo.