Cuomo Updates COVID-19 Numbers For New York

New York state’s COVID-19 positivity rate is below three-percent.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says over 124,000 tests were reported yesterday and 2.8 percent were positive.

The positivity rate in the Mohawk Valley was 1.7 percent, down from 4.6 percent on Friday.

Total hospitalizations are at 1,986 and there were 25 COVID fatalities on Sunday.

The governor says the state will continue to take strong action to respond to outbreaks and to stop the spread of the virus.

"COVID-19 is spreading in New York, and the increased number of cases is taking place throughout the state. This is not an Upstate or downstate issue—all New Yorkers, regardless of where they live, have cause for concern," Cuomo said. "We are continuing to use a comprehensive micro-cluster strategy and increase our testing capacity to new heights. However, our success also depends on the vigilance and smart behavior of New Yorkers.