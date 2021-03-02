Cuomo Updates New York’s COVID-19 Numbers

Governor Andrew Cuomo is releasing the latest COVID-19 numbers for New York.

Cuomo says the state’s coronavirus positivity rate has increased to 4.5 percent, while the seven-day average is just over three-percent.

Total hospitalizations statewide are at 5,369.

There were 82 COVID fatalities on Monday.

"New Yorkers have shown grit, determination and dedication over the past year and while progress has been made and there are vaccines going in arms every day, we need to remain steadfast in defeating this beast," Cuomo said.

Here are today's latest numbers:

Test Results Reported- 128,034

Total Positive - 5,800

Percent Positive - 4.53%

7-Day Average Percent Positive - 3.09%

Patient Hospitalization- 5,369 (+62)

Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week - -608

Patients Newly Admitted- 502

Hospital Counties- 53

Number ICU- 1,076 (+11)

Number ICU with Intubation- 747 (+6)

Total Discharges- 147,149 (+338)

Deaths- 82

Total Deaths- 38,660

Meanwhile, the governor says over 15 percent of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor says over three-million first doses have been administered by New York providers and over 114,000 first and second doses were administered over the last 24 hours.

Cuomo says as of this morning, 95 percent of first doses have been administered.

He says New York expects to receive about 164,800 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week.

The added doses will supplement New York State's expected week 12 supply of Pfizer and Moderna, for a total of nearly 879,000 doses, the highest-ever weekly vaccine allocation.

"With the New York State Vaccine Taskforce unanimously recommending the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, we are one more step closer toward eradicating COVID from every corner of our state," said Cuomo.