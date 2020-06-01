Cuomo; ‘We’re Doing Better Than We’ve Ever Done’

Governor Andrew Cuomo says “we’re doing better than we’ve ever done” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo says there were 54 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, the lowest number since the outbreak began.

He also says 50,000 coronavirus tests were done yesterday.

Cuomo says less than 1,000 people tested positive for COVID-19, which is the lowest number since the pandemic began.

The governor say the Western New York Region is expected to go into Phase Two of re-opening tomorrow, while the Capital Region is on track to enter Phase Two on Wednesday.

Cuomo also says that he’s concerned that mass protests over George Floyd’s death in New York City could endanger the long, hard fight to contain the coronavirus pandemic.