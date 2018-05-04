Cynthia Nixon Releases Tax Returns

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — "Sex and the City" star and New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon has released tax returns showing she and her wife had an income of $1.9 million last year and gave about $53,000 to charity.Nixon's campaign allowed reporters to review Nixon's tax documents on Friday. Releasing tax returns is common for candidates for governor. Nixon's Democratic primary opponent, two-term incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo, released his tax returns last month.