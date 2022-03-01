An Event Farmers Hate To Miss; Dairy Day 2022 Makes It’s Return This Year

Cornell's annual event is officially making a return for 2022, and it's an insightful experience you don't want to miss.

Dairy Day 2022 is back this year, presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension's Central NY Dairy, Livestock, and Field Crops Team (CNYDLFC). This annual event brings leaders in the dairy and agricultural world together to discuss major issues in the industry.

Cornell Cooperative Extension Cornell Cooperative Extension loading...

This year the event is going virtual on March 8th from 11am-2pm. It will be held entirely via Zoom. Additional information and registration is available by going to Cornell Cooperative Extension's website.

This years theme focuses around heat and it's effect on livestock. Cornell Cooperative Extension has invited experts from all over the United States. They range from many different colleges, but will all focus their presentation on the main topic.

Cows Eating Alfalfa Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

Dr. Geoffrey Dahl, from the University of Florida, will be talking about Dry Period Heat Stress Effects on the Cows. Dr. Jimena Laporta, from the University of Wisconsin, will discuss the Heat Stresses Lifetime Impacts on the Unborn Calf. And finally, Dr, Robert Lynch, a DVM from Cornell's Pro-Dairy Program, will host a presentation called Are we doing all the Right Things with our Colostrum?

It is important to note that though the two professors come from Florida and Wisconsin, the topic of heat stresses will be about upstate New York. Not their respective states.

Registration is free thanks to CCE's wonderful sponsors, but you must preregister in order to join. Click here to register and get more information. Or contact the Central NY Dairy, Field Crops, Livestock program at cnydlfc@cornell.edu OR 315-866-7920.

Your Dream Farm House is Up For Sale in Central New York For anyone searching for their ultimate dream farmhouse, you don't have to look too far to find it. Check out this amazing $1.5 million farm house near Cazenovia Lake.

A Horse Owners Dream; Custom Designed Farm House For Sale In CNY