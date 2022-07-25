We All Scream For Ice Cream: This New York Shop Now Serves Delicious Flights

We all scream for ice cream, right? You ever have that moment where you scream because you can't decide what flavor you're in the mood for? Same. There's a place in Baldwinsville that can help you with your indecisiveness.

You may have heard about flights, and no, we aren't talking airplanes or helicopters.

Flights of different things have been growing increasingly popular over the past few years. You may have seen it with beer, mimosas, coffee and more. It allows someone to try multiple kinds of something at one time in a smaller portion size.

Abbot Farms has recently added the ice cream flight option to their ice cream stand menu and it has resulted in many happy customers who are able to try multiple flavors at a time.

According to their website, Abbots serves Gifford's hard ice cream, which is based out of Maine. The flights of their ice cream sell for $9 and you get four different flavors. There's two different flight options for you to choose from.

Sounds great, right?

Did you know that New York State has an Ice Cream Trail? Yup. Created by Only In Your State, the trail takes you all throughout the Adirondacks, allowing you to "take in the sights of our tallest mountains and some of the most breathtaking scenery in all of New York" while licking your favorite kind of ice cream.

Maybe you can go get an ice cream flight at Abbot Farms, then hop aboard the trail.

