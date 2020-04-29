Dairy Groups Provide Milk To Oneida County Schools

More than 3,800 gallons of milk was delivered to the Oneida County Department of Public Works garage today.

County employees loaded up trucks from 16 local school districts, including Utica and Rome, which will distribute the milk in their communities.

Adirondack

Brookfield

Camden

Clinton

Holland Patent

New Hartford

New York Mills

Oriskany

Remsen

Sauquoit

VVS

Waterville

Westmoreland

Whitesboro

Dairy Farmers of America, the American Dairy Association of the Northeast and Dean Foods Company provided the milk.

The COVID-19 crisis has dealt a major blow to dairy farmers across the county.