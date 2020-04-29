Dairy Groups Provide Milk To Oneida County Schools
More than 3,800 gallons of milk was delivered to the Oneida County Department of Public Works garage today.
County employees loaded up trucks from 16 local school districts, including Utica and Rome, which will distribute the milk in their communities.
Adirondack
Brookfield
Camden
Clinton
Holland Patent
New Hartford
New York Mills
Oriskany
Remsen
Sauquoit
VVS
Waterville
Westmoreland
Whitesboro
Dairy Farmers of America, the American Dairy Association of the Northeast and Dean Foods Company provided the milk.
The COVID-19 crisis has dealt a major blow to dairy farmers across the county.