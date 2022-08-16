Why Daredevil Is the Key to Spider-Man’s Future

Out of all the projects Marvel discussed at San Diego Comic-Con this year, the one we’re most excited for is Spider-Man: Freshman Year, a new animated series set in Peter Parker’s earliest days as the Friendly Neighborhood Wall-Crawler. One of the more interesting aspects of the show is the fact that Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Daredevil in the series.

But what Daredevil will we see? Is this the same guy we saw in the MCU’s Daredevil TV show and Spider-Man: No Way Home? And how does he fit into what we know about the show’s premise (which takes place in a variant reality where Norman Osborn, rather than Tony Stark, becomes the mentor to the young Peter Parker)? That’s the subject of our latest Marvel video, which explores Daredevil’s return to the MCU, examines what we know so far about Spider-Man: Freshman Year, and tosses out a few theories about what we’ll see from Cox’s Daredevil in his upcoming series Born Again and maybe even in the next Spider-Man movie. Watch it below:

If you liked that video on Daredevil’s role in the upcoming Spider-Man: Freshman Year, check out more of our videos below, inclduing why why Daredevil’s Kingpin might have been right all along, one on Kang and his major plans for the Avengers in Phases Five and Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and everything we know so far about Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Kingpin will return in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series, coming soon to Disney+. Spider-Man: Freshman Year will premiere on Disney+ in 2024. The previous episodes of Daredevil are currently streaming on Disney+ as well.

