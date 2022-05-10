8 Of The Deadliest Animals On Earth Can Be Found In New York State
Most of us already knew that New York is deadly - I mean, we have weather, people, and crime to deal with on a regular basis...now this. Most New Yorkers, at least in any major city in the state will tell you that just simply living life is dangerous. Now, they want to add deadly critters and creatures into the mix. I'm about to pull a 'Karen' - I need to speak to the manager of Earth lol. We got the short end of the stick when it comes to planets. Yes, we got life, but we also got all the headaches and deathly threats that come with it. CNET put together a list of the most deadly predators, aka threats, on the planet. Guess what? Almost half of them can be found in New York State. What more do they want from us? New Yorkers are some of the toughest people on Earth, but DAMN, can we get a break every now and then lol.
Here are the deadliest creatures on the planet that can be found in New York:
These creatures from the list of the 24 most deadly creatures on earth are found in New York State.
19. Ants: 30 people per year
Not gonna lie, I HATE insects.
18. Jellyfish: 40 people per year
17. Bees: 53 people per year
A couple of years ago I got stung by a bee, as an adult, that $4!t hurt like hell lol.
16. Deer: 130 people per year
I'm not gonna lie, I get anxious driving on the backroads in WNY at night.
10. Tapeworms: 2,000 people per year
4. Dogs: 25,000 people per year
3. Snakes: 50,000 people per year
It's time to cut the grass.
2. Humans: 475,000 people per year
Welp, definitely not surprised here; humans are some of the most treacherous beings I've ever encountered in my life (don't blame me, blame your manager).
1. Mosquitoes: 1 million people per year
There's nothing like having a great outdoor moment here in NY (knowing we have a limited summer season) ruined by these blood-sucking vampires.