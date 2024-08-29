Six more people have died in an ongoing listeria outbreak linked to deli meat, pushing the national death toll to 9.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention first detected the listeria outbreak on July 19 after 28 people across 12 states fell ill after consuming Boar's Head deli meat.

This prompted a massive recall, but the illness continued to spread. By July 31, listeria sickened 34 people across 13 states. Three of those cases were fatal.

Read More: More Meat Recalled as Listeria Outbreak Spreads to More States

Despite Boar's Head voluntarily recalling millions of pounds of meat, the death toll has risen to 9. The CDC confirmed 6 more deaths linked to listeria, with New York reporting its first fatality.

Popular Deli Meat Maker Boar Head's Recalls 7 Million Pounds Of Meat After Listeria Outbreak Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

The New York Health Department said it's investigated 17 listeria cases in the state. The Department confirmed cases in Nassau, Suffolk, Dutchess, Cayuga, Greene, Onondaga, and Oswego County; as well as New York City.

The Health Department said in a release:

All infected individuals that we currently have information on have been hospitalized. One fatality has been reported in New York. To protect the family’s privacy, we cannot disclose further information.

Other deaths were reported in Florida, New Mexico, and Tennessee; plus two in South Carolina. Previous deaths were reported in New Jersey, Illinois, and Virginia.

The CDC reports the listeria outbreak has now hospitalized 57 people across 18 states. More cases are possible as it can take infected individuals up to 10 weeks to exhibit symptoms of listeriosis.

People who purchased Boar's Head deli meat products with a sell-by date into October 2024, especially those with a USDA mark of inspection label marked ""EST. 12612" or "P-12612," should return them for a refund.

Popular Deli Meat Maker Boar Head's Recalls 7 Million Pounds Of Meat After Listeria Outbreak Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

The CDC also directs those who have purchased the contaminated meat to thoroughly clean and sanitize their entire refrigerator and surfaces that may have touched the recalled meats.

"Refrigeration does not kill Listeria, but reheating to a high enough temperature before eating will kill any germs that may be on these meats," the CDC warned.

The CDC says this is the largest listeria outbreak since 2011, which had been linked to cantaloupe.

What Is Listeria and How Does It Spread?

Listeria is a bacteria that thrives in moist environments, like water or moldy vegetables. It can spread when contaminated food is transported and stored in other locations. The CDC noting it is especially difficult to eradicate once it gets into a food processing plant.

Science Photo Library Science Photo Library loading...

As for how it got into the Boar's Head plant in Virginia, the U.S. Department of Agriculture may have an answer. Inspectors visited the plant and reportedly found mold, mildew, water leaks, "rancid" smells, and insects.

Inspectors flagged 69 counts of "noncompliance" over the past year, including mold and mildew around handwashing stations. At this time, it is unknown what penalties will be levied against Boar's Head.

Those who consume foods contaminated with listeria can develop mild to severe symptoms. Milder side effects include fever, nausea, fatigue, muscle aches, and vomiting.

Severe symptoms include confusion, convulsions, loss of balance, and stiff neck. Those under 5 or over 65 are at greatest risk of developing serious illness, as are those with compromised immune systems and those who are pregnant.

For more information, visit the CDC's website.

Best And Worst Times To Travel In New York During Labor Day Weekend

Get our free mobile app

10 Outfits That Can Get You Kicked Out of Jury Duty Gallery Credit: Ryan Antoinette Valenzuela