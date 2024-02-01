Man Tragically Dies in Upstate New York Snomobiling Accident

An unfortunate incident in Herkimer County claimed the life of a 56-year-old snowmobiler on Wednesday.

Tragedy on Trail 5

Fatal Snowmobile Accident Joe Raedle, Getty Images loading...

According to the Town of Webb Police Department, the fatal incident took place on Trail 5 between Rondaxe Road and State Route 28 early Wednesday morning.

Town of Webb Police Chief Ron Johnston announced 56-year-old Kelly Rozansky, a resident of New Jersey, had been traveling westbound in a snowmobiling group at around 12:40 a.m. when he lost control of his Ski-Doo snowmobile and was unable to regain control.

He ultimately veered off the trail and his vehicle crashed into a tree.

His group reportedly found him dead before authorities arrived. Local police, as well as the Old Forge Fire Department and an ambulance responded to the emergency call.

Information about the cause of the accident remains limited at this time, but a preliminary report stated a contributing factor of the fatal accident was "unsafe speed for conditions."

The investiagation remains ongoing.

Rozansky was a resident of Kinnelon, New Jersey.

Staying Safe on the Trails

Heather Sunderland, flickr Heather Sunderland, flickr loading...

The New York State Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation is reminding snowmobilers to exercise caution when out on the trails.

In a recently released guidebook detailing the rules and safety regulations, the department advised:

Snowmobiles may not be operated in any unsafe or reckless manner, or in any way that harasses other people or wildlife. It is UNLAWFUL to operate a snowmobile:

1. at a speed greater than reasonable or prudent under the surrounding conditions, or at a speed greater than 55 mph

2. in any careless, reckless, or negligent manner

3. while the operator is intoxicated

4. without the required lights

5. on the tracks of an operating railroad

6. in any tree nursery or planting in a manner that damages growing stock

7. on private property without the consent of the owner

8. towing a sleigh or toboggan except with a rigid tow bar

9. in any way that the operator fails to yield to an emergency vehicle approaching from any direction

10. in any way that fails to comply with a lawful order from a police officer

11. on a frozen body of water within one hundred feet of a skater, ice fisherman, ice fishing house, or other person not on a snowmobile except at the minimum speed required to

maintain forward motion

12. within one hundred feet of a dwelling between 12 midnight and 6 AM at a speed greater than the minimum speed required to maintain forward motion.

The snowmobiling season in New York typically lasts from December until March, when warmer, spring-like weather begins melting away the snow and ice.

Photo Credit - Jamie Squire/Getty Images Photo Credit - Jamie Squire/Getty Images loading...

This report will be updated should more information become avaialable.

