“Dear Tom Brady” Letter Is Going Viral

Any true Buffalo Bills fan has a bit of a vendetta against Tom Brady. Yes, we can acknowledge that he has skills when it comes to football, but maybe not so much in public speaking.

On a recent episode of his “Let’s Go” podcast, Tom Brady was talking about the football season when he made an inappropriate comparison to military deployment.

‘I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military, and it’s like, man, here I go again,” Brady said.

There is one response that is getting shared all over social media, though. One military family drafted a letter in response to Brady’s comments, and it is spot on.

Megan Meredith Harless is a veteran and a military spouse. Her letter to Tom Brady has been shared more than 22,000 times.

This is what it said:

“Dear Mr Tom Brady, I have a bone to pick with you. You see, you made a statement yesterday that basically insulted my community while also showing how out of touch you really are with the crowd that watches you toss a ball around. The statement: “I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military, and it’s like, ‘Man, here I go again.’” You could not be more wrong. While we can agree that you are away from your family, the separation impacts marriages as you are now feeling first hand, and it’s hard being away from the family. That is where most of the similarities end. I’ll even extend the grace that playing football can also be dangerous and cause injuries. However, you need to learn what a real deployment is. It is days without communication It is fear that the news on tv is where your loved one is It is the tight knot in your stomach and your heart in your throat when you hear that doorbell ring It is everything breaking the moment your spouse gets on a plane It is all the kids getting sick in the middle of the night during a snow storm It is holding other spouses through their tough times It’s comforting their kids as they bury a parent It is laying our friends to rest who gave their all It is life or death It is never knowing if it’s our time It is wearing that black bracelet to honor a true hero who looked the enemy in the eye and said let’s dance m-f’er A deployment is having half your heart half a world away, never knowing if you’ll see it again, and wondering how you’ll tell the kids and handle it all You see Mr Brady, you tossing a ball, making millions, and running away from a guy a few pounds heavier is nothing like a military deployment. Until you’ve lost that friend on the battlefield, put a buddy on the medevac chopper, felt the rattle of incoming fire on your base, and dropped to your knees thanking God as you hold your children wondering how you made it home, you do not get to compare your few months of making millions playing a game to a lifestyle that thousands choose to do. That thousands raise their hand volunteering to protect our country so you can throw a ball. Kids look up to you Mr Brady, please don’t be ignorant. In my opinion, the only true football hero we have is Pat Tillman who put his cleats away for combat boots. Perhaps you should consider putting your cleats away too. Respectfully, An Army Veteran and Military Spouse Iraq 2011-2012”

It’s hard not to get goosebumps reading that one, and it really makes you wonder: Why hasn’t Tom Brady responded yet?

