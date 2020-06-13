Deaths, Hospitalizations Down As More Of NY Primes To Reopen

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York recorded its lowest one-day coronavirus death toll and hospitalization total since the early days of the crisis in March.

Cuomo said Saturday that the western part of the state and the Capital region are poised to enter the third phase of reopening next week.

The state tallied 32 virus-related deaths on Friday, a slight decrease from the day before after some recent fluctuations in the daily toll.

The daily death tally peaked at 799 on April 8.

On Friday, there were 1,734 people being treated for the disease in hospitals across the state, the fewest since March 20.