Grab Your Camera! DEC Hosting Not One, But Two Foliage Photo Contests

Grab Your Camera! DEC Hosting Not One, But Two Foliage Photo Contests

leekris, Matteo Guedia

Do you think you take good pictures? Put it to the test and win some great prizes!

To kick-off National Fall Foliage Week, the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is announcing the start of their two fall foliage photo contests. That's right! Not one, but two contests to compete in this year.

ThomasTakacs
loading...

1. DEC's Instagram Contest

Running until October 28th, you can submit your favorite and creative fall foliage pictures for the Instagram Contest. Each Friday of October, three of the DEC's favorite submissions will be shared in a post.

You can find the DEC on Instagram by following the link here.

What Do You Win?

If your photo gets included in one of the DEC's posts, you win a number of prizes. You'll get a free year subscription to Conservationist Magazine, a copy of the NYS Wildlife Viewing Guide, a DEC reusable bag, and other fun swag.

Gerald G Gantar
loading...

How To Enter

It's simple to enter. All you have to do is either send your photo through a Digital Message (DM), OR send the photo via email to socialmedia@dec.ny.gov. Just use the subject line Insta Fall Foliage Contest.

You are asked to only attach one photo per email entry and include the location of where the photo was taken. Remember, photos must be taken in New York State.

leekris
loading...

2. Conservation Magazine Cover Contest

Now this is what you've been waiting for! Send in your submissions and they are automatically entered in for the chance to make the cover of the DEC's Conservation Magazine.

You're asked to submit photos to socialmedia@dec.ny.gov with the subject line Conservationist Cover Contest. Only one photo per email, and they should be a minimum of 8.5"x10.75" and 300dpi to be considered.

DonLand
loading...

The DEC does have several important reminders. Please don't include any small print in the photos. When you submit the photo, by no way are you giving away ownership of the photos. They will only be used for either the Instagram or the 2023 magazine issue.

You will be tagged and given credit for all photos. The DEC is just grateful to share your creativity.

Top 5 Places to See Fall Foliage in New York State

The must-visit areas to see fall foliage next month in New York.

New York Fall Foliage Map 2022

Timing is everything if you want to do some leaf peeping. This is what you can expect in New York State and the entire Northeast for Fall 2022.

Fall Is in the Air and Here Are 11 Great Autumn Festivals to Enjoy in Upstate New York

We love all the seasonal festivals in Upstate New York, but, be honest, there is just something so special about an autumn festival! They are all great.

From German Oktoberfests to pumpkin harvests to huge craft shows and even to punkin' chunkn' festivals (huh?) the 11 on this list should give you some great ideas of festivals to consider this fall in Upstate New York.

Stunning Listener Shots Of Upstate NY Peak Foliage

Everyone has their goto leaf-peeping spot! Check this gallery of amazing foliage shots from all over the Capital Region and Upstate New York.

Take a Walk Along These 12 Charming Upstate New York 'Main Streets'

Typically the heart of any community is its Main Street. Upstate New York is no different. While big box stores, strip malls, and franchise restaurants can now be found at the outskirts of most towns, here are a dozen really nice small town Main Streets that would make for a perfect afternoon stroll. Check them out!
Filed Under: fall foliage, new york state department of environmental conservation, photo contest
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WIBX 950