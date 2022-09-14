REPORT: Upstate New York’s First Fall Foliage Map of 2022 Has Arrived

Although we expected to see a late start in the leaves changing colors for fall, some regions around Upstate New York will begin to see notable color shifts. The first I Love NY fall foliage report of the season has been released.

New York State’s 2022 fall foliage season is underway, with the first signs of the spectacular seasonal colors to come appearing in several regions, including the Adirondacks, Thousand Islands-Seaway, Catskills, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Chautauqua-Allegheny, Greater Niagara, and Hudson Valley. This is according to the field reports from volunteer observers for the Empire State Development Division of Tourism’s I LOVE NY program.

WEEK ONE: I Love NY Fall Foliage Report

I Love NY I Love NY loading...

How is this map made? Reports are obtained from field observers and show expected color conditions for the coming weekend. Fall Foliage Reports are released on Wednesday afternoons. You can become an Official I LOVE NY Leaf Peeper by joining the statewide team of volunteers. Leaf Peeper participants are required to submit a detailed report on your observations of the foliage in your area, estimating expected foliage conditions for the upcoming weekend.

Comments are submitted on Mondays and Tuesdays and must include the location, the percentage of leaves you expect to be changed by the coming weekend, the expected colors visitors will see, the overall brilliance of the leaves, and the stage of the season.

Get our free mobile app

Are The Leaves Starting to Change in Central New York?

According to the I Love NY website, Oneida County spotters in Utica expect about 10% color change with average to bright shades of yellow, red, and orange. In Herkimer County, Old Forge foliage spotters predict up to 30% color change this weekend with muted shades of yellow, and burgundy, along with some early shades of red.

Are you excited for Fall? Let us know inside our station app.

Top 5 Places to See Fall Foliage in New York State The must-visit areas to see fall foliage next month in New York.