Want To Work In The Wilderness? NY DEC Now Hiring A Number Of Positions

You love spending time in the beautiful Catskill or Adirondack Mountains. How about getting paid to be there?

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is now hiring for a variety of positions. This includes positions like Caretakers, Park & Recreation Aides, Lifeguards and Security workers. For a majority of the roles, you only have to be 16 years old to apply.

The DEC operates 52 public campgrounds and 5 day use areas throughout the Adirondack and Catskill Parks. They are currently hiring for positions within State Region 5. This includes parts of Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties.

When it comes to some positions up for hire, there are specific requirements. Those applying to be a Lifeguard must show proof of achievement in all necessary New York State mandated safety areas prior to employment. Though other positions only require a minimum age of 16, you have to be 18 to apply for a Supervising or Security position.

The typical working season for these positions is between the end of May through Labor and Columbus Day weekends.

If you're interested or know someone who'd like to apply for any of these positions, pay a visit to the DEC's website. Here you can get more information on employment opportunities in Summer Recreation or to see if you qualify.

