Record Breaking Bass Reeled In From Cayuga Lake on Opening Day

Not a bad way to kick off the opening day of bass season. With a record-breaking fish.

Thomas Russell Jr., of Albion, New York set a New York State record for smallmouth bass. He reeled in an eight-pound, six-ounce from Cayuga Lake in Seneca County on June 15, the opening day of bass season. It beat the previous record by two ounces, which was a tie between fish caught on Lake Erie in 1995, and in the St. Lawrence River in 2016.

"Smallmouth bass are one of New York's most popular freshwater sportfish and it's exciting to share the great news of Mr. Russell's record-breaking catch," New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos said.

Hardest Fighting Freshwater Fish

Smallmouth bass are considered to be one of the hardest-fighting freshwater fish in New York. When hooked, they will often leap out of the water, making them a highly desirable sportfish for anglers to target. They can be found in cooler lakes, rivers, and creeks in rocky/gravelly areas. For more information on where to find smallmouth bass, visit the DEC's Places to Fish and Warmwater Fishing webpages.

Second State Record

This is the second state record this year. Bailey Williams of Watertown, New York reeled in a massive 35-pound, 12-ounce catfish from the Black River in Jefferson County on May 8. And he did it from his kayak.

First Time Angler Reels in Monster

First-time angler Chelsea Giovo may not have reeled in a record but she sure caught an adventure of a lifetime during a day on Lake Ontario.

Giovo caught a salmon that took her 40 minutes to reel in and ended up tipping the scale at 35.2 pounds. "I don’t think I could top my first fishing experience, that was truly a lifetime memory. To go out with a group of friends, with no expectations, and end up covered in fish slime and I didn’t even care. I will definitely be going fishing again."

