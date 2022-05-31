Holy Quack! DEC Officer Saves Baby Ducks Stuck Amuck In Upstate NY

When this mama duck and her babies got stuck, this New Yorker came in to quickly save the day.

Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECO) serve all across New York State under the DEC. Last year alone, 282 officers responded to over 26,000 calls and issued just under 12,000 tickets. These ranged from violations like deer poaching to illegal mining, black market pet trading, and solid waste dumping.

This ECO just made a mama duck's day. She and her baby ducklings were trapped in an abandoned pool, unable to get out safely. That's where ECO Eyler came in to save the day.

Eyler got the call the ducks were stuck at a home in Hopewell Junction over in Dutchess County. When he arrived, he found the distressed family at the bottom of the pool. None of them were hurt, but they were heating up in the empty pool.

ECO Eyler grabbed a small box and gently scooped the ducklings up and out of the pool. He did this as the mother was intervening, trying to keep her brood safe. Once all the ducklings were collected, they were safely placed outside of the pool. They then all jumped out and followed their mother away to a safer place.

Basil Seggos, DEC Commissioner, says all ECOs are on patrol every day, ready to protect and serve their communities.

Each year brings new challenges, and fortunately, these Officers and Investigators are expertly trained to perform their duties with persistence, integrity, and good judgement, as they've done for over a century.

See what else ECO's were up to this month by visiting the DEC's website.

