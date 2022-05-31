Man Fatally Stabbed In Oneonta, Police Looking For Suspects

Oneonta Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened on Monday night in the city.

Police received a 9-1-1 call just after 8:00 for a report of a man being stabbed in the alleyway of 6 Dietz Street.

Upon arrival, officers and Oneonta Fire Emergency Medical personnel found 24-year-old Kaleb O’Neill of Oneonta suffering from multiple stab wounds.

First responders administered aid and O'Neill was subsequently transported to A.O. Fox Hospital by Oneonta Fire Department Ambulance and Paramedics, where he was later pronounced dead.

The New York State Police Forensic Identification Unit and the NYSP canine unit were called to the scene and an attempt to locate the suspect or suspects was undertaken, but nothing was found.

Police say there is little information in regard to the suspect(s) in this case but it is not believed to be a random attack.

They say as such, there appears to be no ongoing risk to public safety.

This case remains under investigation by the Oneonta Police Department in conjunction with the NYSP Oneonta Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Major Crimes Unit.

Anyone with additional information on the investigation is asked to contact the Oneonta Police Department Detective Division at (607) 432-1111.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneonta Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

7 Great Art Museums To Visit In New York State Outside Of NYC New York City is the home to many art museums, including the Museum of Modern Art, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Guggenheim. But there are many world-class art museums in Upstate New York, most of them within driving distance from Central New York. Here are seven of them.

Massive Mansion For Sale In Newport, NY If you're looking for the perfect place to work and play from home, then this is the home for you!