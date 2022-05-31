$22 Mil ‘Green’ Mixed-Use Apartment Complex Being Built in Downtown Albany

A $22 million project being built in downtown Albany is being done in a very environmentally conscious way. It includes everything from the heat pumps to the solar panels on the roof. It will be a "zero-emission" building they are calling "Industrie".

Where Will Industrie Be Built in Downtown Albany?

The mixed-use apartment complex is being built on a part of Broadway in downtown Albany that has been vacant. It is right between the Warehouse District and the heart of downtown Albany. The location is very close to Capital Repertory Theater, the new Albany Skyway pedestrian walkway, and the Palace Theater.

What Will Be Included in the New Mixed-Use Complex?

The entire building will be 110,000 square feet and consist of five stories. The ground floor will be about 2200 square feet with commercial space that may have a restaurant or other retail tenants according to the Albany Business Review. There will also be eighty apartments on the upper floors. Many amenities are planned. They include a roof deck with a cook station, fitness center, electric vehicle charging stations, indoor bicycle storage, and a pet spa.

How Will Industrie Be a Zero-Emission Building?

For Rosenblum Development Corp., this is their first zero-emission building. That means that it will burn no fossil fuels that will emit greenhouse gases. The building will be at least 30% higher efficiency than other buildings. There are electric heat pumps and energy recovery ventilation. Aside from the energy efficiency, it will also be equipt with filtered ventilation that will allow for superior air quality and disease resistance. This will allow for controlled humidity and the elimination of pollutants.

The plan is to have the apartments ready for occupancy by the summer of 2023.