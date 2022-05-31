Famous Celebrity Celebrates His Dad’s 100th Birthday at Syracuse Restaurant

Hollywood came to Central New York for a special birthday celebration.

Richard Gere was seen at Pastabilities Armory Square in Syracuse for his dad Homer's 100th birthday over the Memorial Day weekend.

Maureen Richardson Pyfrom was lucky enough to meet Gere while he was in town. "He is very warm and friendly."

Return Trip

Gere is no stranger to Central New York. He graduated from North Syracuse Central High School in 1967 and still has family in the area, including his dad Homer. He often stops to enjoy the local flavors. He was spotted dining at Julie's Diner in Syracuse. "I must say Richard Gere couldn’t have been more gracious, kind, and funny" wrote diner owner Jeanie Francis. "Thank u for letting us bother you."

Gere in Clinton

It's not just Syracuse where Gere stops for a bite. He was seen at Nola's in Clinton a few years ago with his son, possibly touring Hamilton College.

Owner Leah Johnson Fay said people left him alone to enjoy his meal. And it looks like the only autograph anyone got was on the credit card receipt.

Richard Gere Sells NY Home

Gere recently sold his Westchester County home where he's lived for more than 20 years. The compound in Pound Ridge is 50 acres with a 12,000-square-foot house. He purchased the property for $1.5 million in 1986 and put it on the market in October 2021 for 28 million. It went under contract earlier this month.

Look Inside Richard Gere 'Magical' Hudson Valley, New York Home

Gere Bed & Breakfast

Gere lives AND works in New York. Well, he owns a business where I'm sure he hires other people to work for him. The Bedford Post Inn is nestled on 14 acres, perfect for a romantic getaway or special event in Bedford, New York.

The historic 1860 property fell into disrepair before Gere turned it into a luxury inn and destination property.

