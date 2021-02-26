The Oneida County Democratic Committee has nominated a candidate for County Election Commissioner.

Sarah Bormann of Vernon has been District Director for Congressman Anthony Brindisi for the last two years, managing an office staff of seven, planning and staffing events and working with constituents.

Before that, Bormann served as Director of Constituent Services in Brindisi’s local Assembly office

The nomination has gone to the County Board of Legislators for action at their March 10th meeting.

“The issues that came to light at our Board of Elections in the NY-22 race provide a roadmap for changes in policies and procedures that need to take place,” said Mitchell G. Ford, Oneida County Democratic Party Chair. “I believe Sarah Bormann will bring outstanding management and personal skills to this task.”

Republican Commissioner Rose Grimaldi and Democratic Commissioner Carolann Cardone recently resigned over mistakes made in the NY-22 Congressional race.

Among the issues were some 2,400 voter registrations that were never processed by the Oneida County Board of Elections, resulting in voters being turned away from the polls on Election Day.