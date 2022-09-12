Deputy Wyman Motorcycle Ride and Fall Festival This Weekend

The annual motorcycle ride and fall festival to remember fallen Oneida County Sheriff's Deputy Kurt Wyman is happening this weekend.

Wyman was killed in the line of duty during a domestic dispute in 2011. This annual even raises funds to help construct the Deputy Kurt Wyman Memorial park on Judd Road - with the park adjoining to the Whitestown Town Park off of Gibson Road.

Registration for the 12 annual motorcycle ride begins 8:30 on Saturday morning (Sept. 17) and concludes at the Whitestown Town Park, while the festival runs from noon to 5:00 p.m.

12th annual Kurt Wyman Memorial Ride poster 12th annual Kurt Wyman Memorial Ride poster loading...

The festival will include several family fun activities, including soccer tournaments, hay rides and bounces houses. Also, kids will have a chance to see local fire department trucks, see to the Oneida County Sheriff's K9, get a child ID, and meet members of the Utica City Football Club.

The even will include a Slow Race, which organizers describe as a contest to determine, "The rider that is able to take the longest amount of time to travel between two set points (distance yet to be determined, most likely 50 to 100 yards), will win half of the proceeds from the slow race. Riders are limited to 2 wheeled motorcycles. Riders can't put their feet down once they start forward motion. Riders must stay within course boundaries. Spectators are welcome. (Other rules apply. All riders must sign a liability waiver to enter," organizers say.

The cost to participate in the motorcycle ride is $25 per bike, and $5 per rider.

More information is available at WymanMemorialPark.org.

