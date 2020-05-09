Did Cuomo Extend ‘NY On PAUSE’ Through June?

All over social media today headlines claimed that Governor Andrew Cuomo extended NY On Pause through June 6th. Is there any fact to that? We decided to provide the facts.

A new executive order from Gov. Cuomo that was issue on Thursday (5/7/2020) is what caused the confusion. This executive order extended the state’s broad emergency declarations, meaning New York's State of Emergency. The NY on PAUSE order is still set to expire May 15th.

News 10 reports the order makes it clear that it does not supersede future orders which could dictate that specific regions are allowed to reopen.

Part of the confusion stems from the way Cuomo’s executive orders are named. The initial emergency declaration on March 7—titled “No. 202 Declaring a Disaster Emergency in the State of New York”—has been amended 28 times by subsequent orders. The original “NY on PAUSE” order, featuring the 10-point plan, was 202.8."

3 NY CHILDREN DIE

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says three children in New York have now died from a possible complication from the coronavirus involving swollen blood vessels and heart problems. At least 73 children in New York have been diagnosed with symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease — a rare inflammatory condition — and toxic shock syndrome. Cuomo announced two more deaths on Saturday, a day after discussing the death of a 5-year-old boy at a New York City hospital.

Download The WIBX 950 Mobile App

TO REOPEN, MV NEEDS MORE TESTING

New York State Office of General Serivices Commissioner Roann Destito said CNY needs more testing before we reopen.

''If we want to get to the next level, we need more testing,'' Destito said.

Who can get a test? Anyone is eligible. ALL employees who have been deemed 'essential' (everyone from nurses and doctors to grocery store workers and gas station attendants) can get a test. Residents outside of Oneida County can be tested at Griffiss. People from Lewis, Hekimer and Madison counties, among others, are all eligible, Destito said.