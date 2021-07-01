Did You See The Jaw-Dropping 16 Million Dollar Luxury Yacht In Sylvan Beach?
Most of us don't see something like this every day. A multi-million dollar yacht moored alongside the Canal View restaurant in Sylvan Beach.
Loads of people saw this beauty on Sunday, June 27, and took pictures. She was christened the 'Andiamo.' We thought we found lots of info on her, but upon closer inspection realized it was the wrong yacht. We were surprised at how many yachts there are with the same name.
Tessllc says a yacht is a larger, recreational boat or ship. The word “Yacht” came from Dutch origin and was originally defined as a light and fast sailing vessel used by the Dutch navy to find and capture pirates. On the other hand, a boat is smaller in size and can be anything from a fisherman's boat to a sailboat.
We think the Andiamo looks like she could have been featured on The Bravo reality show Below Deck Mediterranean with Captain Sandy, and for all we know, she might have been.
Patrick Thomas says the yacht was coming from Florida and on its way to Michigan. The family owns 17 boats. This is the largest one they own, along with 2 planes.
I spoke with the engineer from the boat its cost was around 16 million. The boat is 22 feet wide by 110 feet long.
Jeanne Cahl DeLong tells us this about the Palm Beach Andiamo :
"It was a crew moving the boat. We spoke to the engineer. He said they have a fleet of 17. He would not tell us who the owner was but said it’s something many people have in their homes. He talked to us for a while. Beautiful boat!"
The engineer told DeLong that if he Googled the yacht, he could find out more. Now we spent hours and hours, and we did find a bunch of Andiamo Yachts, but none that looked like this one.
John John tells the Sylvan Beach and Oneida Lake Facebook Group that there's a trip boaters like to take called “The Great Loop.” In short, it goes through the Great Lakes down the Barge/Erie Canal to the Hudson, down the coast around Florida, around the Gulf of Mexico to the Mouth of the Mississippi River in Louisiana up the Mississippi back to the Great Lakes.
You can start and end at any point and it can take from a few months to a year to complete. We are lucky enough to be on this route. That is why if you walk along the pier you’ll see boats from all over the eastern US. It is a “bucket list” trip for avid boaters. If you look close, some of them will have a flag somewhere on the boat with a red outline of the route.
We agree with you, John. We are lucky to see some amazing boats, so when you out, have your camera ready!
Here are some amazing photos that were taken while the Palm Beach Andiamo was in Sylvan Beach. Thanks for sharing.
16 Million Dollar Yacht In Sylvan Beach
FOR SALE: Feast Yer Eyes on This Pirate Ship