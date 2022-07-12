Here’s A Look At The Pirates Weekend 2022 Schedule For Sylvan Beach New York

The 2022 Sylvan Beach Pirate’s Weekend is almost here for Central New York. Are you ready?

Here's a look at the schedule of events from Facebook:

Thursday July 14

· 5:45 pm- Pirate Invasion: Coming by boat to the pier, near the bridge pirates invade the beach.

· 6:10 pm – The Pirate kidnapping of a local celebrity will be held for ransom! The captured will be brought too many businesses to obtain ransom for release. All proceeds will benefit local organizations including the Sylvan Beach Volunteer Fire Department.

Friday July 15

· 5 pm – Pirate Activities throughout the village.

· 7 pm – 10 pm – Best of the beach pirates Grog Crawl.

Saturday July 16 – Family Fun Day

· 9 am – Breakfast with Pirates, Pancake House, Main street

· 10 am Crafters, Antiques, and Vendor’s throughout the village.

· 10 am – Pirate’s Booty Treasure Hunt on the beach at 15th Ave; dig for buried gold coins and redeem for a toy at the “treasure chest.”

· 11am – Pirate Activities at the village band stand and throughout, including face painting, hat making

· 12 pm – “How to Be a Pirate” class hosted by Captain Jack at the village bandstand.

· 1 pm – 8th Annual “Pirate Parade” begins from the village parking lot near the amusement area and proceeds north.

· 3 pm – Pirate Activities for children in the park

· 3 – 5 pm The Paddy Nappers Pirate Band in the park

· 6:30 Pirate Movie in the village park.

· 7:00 – Pirate Zombie Walk starts near the canal continues to beach front ends at Bon Fire.

· 8:30 pm – Family Bonfire on the beach at 15th Ave.

· 9:30 pm Pirate Fireworks over the lake

Sunday July 17

· 9 am – Breakfast with Pirates, Pancake House, Main street

· 10 am Crafters, Antiques, and Vendor’s throughout the village

· 11am – Pirate Activities at the village band stand and through out

· 11am - Sandy Castle building contest on the beach

· 12 pm Annual Pirate Puppy Parade along Main Street starting near Dollar General

· Various entertainment venues at local businesses.

· 1:00 pm – Pirate Boat parade line up near Fish Creek proceeding west to lake. Sponsored by Holmes Marina

· 2 pm - Pirate Bloody Mary Crawl, Prizes

You can read more online here.

