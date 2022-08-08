Popular CNY Restaurant and Bar Is Now Closing Its Doors For Good

One of your favorite spots for amazing BBQ and drinks is officially closing in Utica.

The owners of Boneyard BBQ have made the decision to permanently close their Utica location. There are several reasons that lead to this, but it was a choice that wasn't easy for the owners to make.

Personal Reasons

The owner admitted to fans and loyal customers on Facebook that their busy career made owning and operating the Utica restaurant a challenge.

As most of you know, I have been spending most of my time building my Wall Street career and the restaurant/bar is too hard to manage from afar.

They went on to say the past 6-years at the location have been nothing but a blessing, meeting so many new faces every day. Since opening the doors in April 2016, they would have done nothing different if they had the chance to do it all again.

Sylvan Beach Location

The owner made it clear that ONLY the Utica location is closing. The restaurant in Sylvan Beach will remain open for people to enjoy. Closing the Utica location was simply the best "logistical and economic decision" for the company moving forward.

There's no update as to what will happen to the Utica building at this time. It isn't currently listed on the market, as August 8th was the official day the restaurant closed for good.

