Dinner And A View! Take Date Night To New Heights In Upstate NY

Talk about the true definition of dinner and a view! You now have the chance to snag a memorable and breathtaking date in Upstate New York. And the cost... not as bad as you would think.

Log Jam Restaurant in Lake George is providing the opportunity for you to win over your crush or significant other. They've teamed up with Leaf Air LLC to offer "Date Night Flights". Those who buy the package will hop in a plane and enjoy a 30 minute flight over Lake George. You'll be able to admire the beauty of the lake, as the plane cruises through the sky and into the sunset. After you land, you'll head over to Log Jam for a romantic dinner for two.

For something like this, you'd expect it to be rather pricey. But it really isn't! The entire package costs $250. This includes both the flight and the dinner. For the amount some people spend each year for Valentines Day, why not put that money towards a lasting memory for the two of you. OR you can treat someone you've been trying to impress to a date they'll surely never forget.

Leaf Air hosts a variety of other touring options as well. You can view them all and learn more by going to their website. Call them at 518-415-8453 to book a flight for yourself.

