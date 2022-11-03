The 1980s and early 1990s were great for Jose Canseco.

Born in Cuba in 1964, Canseco made his MLB debut with the Oakland Athletics in 1985, at the age of 20. He won Rookie of the Year the next season, and grew (naturally or otherwise) into one of the most feared hitters in all of baseball.

Injuries and old age slowed his career down once he hit the age of 30, and he would retired following his age-36 season in 2001. Four years later Canseco would admit to using steroids during his career, and his life after baseball has been a bit...chaotic...to say the least.

Canseco is back in the news again, this time, for an epic Twitter tirade that took aim at fans of the New York Yankees.

Ex-MLB Slugger Jose Canseco Rips Yankees' Fans in "Defense" of Aaron Judge

Baseball fans who are in their 30s and older know Jose Canseco for his ability to hit a baseball over an outfield fans. Baseball fans who are younger than that generally know him for his ability to lose his mind on social media.

Some of his Hall-of-Fame worthy tirades have been on such topics as space and time travel, aliens, bitcoin, and the Alex Rodriguez-Jennifer Lopez drama, to name a few. This time around, he took to Twitter just after midnight on Tuesday, November 1st, to go off on the New York Yankees and their fans.

Apparently, through the clouds of delusion, Canseco was trying to defend Aaron Judge, superstar slugger for the Yankees, who is set to enter free agency. Here's how it began:

He followed up with another shot at New York and the team's fans:

Third time was the charm, according to Canseco:

Whoops, didn't mean to call him Karen. Happens all the time, right?

And last, but certainly not least, a Nostradamus-like prediction:

If you choose to take any of what Canseco says seriously, just keep in mind that he also claimed I can still hit a softball further than you can hit a baseball. So, take what is being said with a grain of salt.

Now, did Yankees' fans boo Aaron Judge during the playoffs? Yes, as a matter of fact, they did. This wasn't specific to Judge, however; they booed any player they could get their metaphorical hands on by the time the ALCS shifted back to The Bronx.

Want to know why they jeered Aaron Judge? That's because Judge wasn't playing well, and they weren't happy about it.

Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Four Yankees' OF Aaron Judge / Getty Images loading...

Let us not forget, that fans of the New York Yankees were cheering Judge's name in every corner of The Bronx during the regular season, helping motivate him to make American League single-season home run history in the process. Look around at Yankee Stadium: No. 99 shirts and jerseys are being worn far more than any other number on this year's team.

Aaron Judge has earned the right to test the free agent market, and he appears poised to do so. But slamming New York, and their fans, for their warranted frustration over their team's performance in the playoffs?

No way, Jose.

