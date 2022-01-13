Central New York and the Mohawk Valley are in for a roller coaster weather ride this weekend.

It all begins later on Friday, January 14,2022 as temperatures, beginning in the 30s, drop significantly through the day into the overnight. Saturday morning lows in the valleys will drop to about 8 below zero overnight with highs on Saturday will struggle to get higher than 5 or 6 degrees.

Get our free mobile app

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect through 1pm on Saturday, with the National Weather Service predicting "dangerously cold wind chills expected," ranging from 20 to 35 degrees below zero.

To the west, the Buffalo Bills play the New England Patriots on Saturday night in an NFL Wildcard game as winner takes all as temperatures at game-time are expected to be near a frigid 5 degrees. The temperature will drop as the game goes on with overnight lows predicted to hit about 9 below zero throughout Upstate New York.

Temperatures will rise on Sunday up into the low to mid 20s, and they'll warm throughout the evening and overnight into the low 30s. That's when a coastal storm is expected to hit the entire state with heavy snow, as well as the possibility of mixed precipitation. Either way, it will be a sloppy commute on Monday morning, Martin Luther King Day. Overall, early predictions are calling for 6-12 inches of snow, or more in the Mohawk Valley

Forecasters have labeled the storm as significant and they've named it Izzy. Only time will tell how much snow we receive in the Mohawk Valley.

Amazing Nostalgic Photos of Uptown Utica Check out this awesome collection of photos showing what Uptown Utica used to look like. It's amazing to remember what businesses used to be there.

What's New in 2022? New Laws Taking Effect in New York What's new in 2022? Several new laws take effect in New York to start the new year.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.