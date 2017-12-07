DNA Hit Leads to Burglary Arrest of Verona Man
A Town of Verona man is behind bars following an investigation into a burglary in the Town of Lee.
According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, a DNA hit led investigators to 26-year-old Christopher Brazie.
Brazie allegedly broke into a residence on Point Rock Road in October of 2016. Evidence collected at the scene led to the ultimate identification and arrest of Brazile.
He was arraigned at Oneida County Central Arraignment and bail has been set at $10,000. He will return to the Town of Lee Court at a later date for further proceedings.