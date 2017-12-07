A Town of Verona man is behind bars following an investigation into a burglary in the Town of Lee.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, a DNA hit led investigators to 26-year-old Christopher Brazie.

Oneida County Sheriff's Office Oneida County Sheriff's Office loading...

Brazie allegedly broke into a residence on Point Rock Road in October of 2016. Evidence collected at the scene led to the ultimate identification and arrest of Brazile.