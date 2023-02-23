Law enforcement are looking for the public's help identifying suspects in separate investigations, one involving a fraudulent rental property and another case involving theft from a local retailer.

First, New Hartford Police have released the following photos in regard to a grand larceny investigation at the Home Depot on French Road in New Hartford. The photos show a man and a woman at the store. Included in a photo of the woman pushing a cart cart full of merchandise as she exits the store.

via New Hartford Police via New Hartford Police loading...

via New Hartford Police via New Hartford Police loading...

via New Hartford Police via New Hartford Police loading...

NHPD also say the pair left in a newer model white Toyota Rav4. Anyone with information is asked to contact New Hartford Police at 315-724-7111.

In a separate investigation, police in Utica are trying to identify the man pictured below in a Craigslist scam. It is believed the man in the red baseball hat fraudulently advertised a rental property and collected money toward a deposit on that property.

via Utica Police via Utica Police loading...

The images released by UPD come from a security camera outside of a business on Genesee Street in Utica.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call Utica Police at 315-223-3566, or you can submit an anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

Biggest And Best Breakfast Burritos In Central New York Who makes some of the biggest and best breakfast burritos in the Mohawk Valley and Central New York? We took suggestions off of Facebook, and in particular the 315 Menus Facebook group , and decided to highlight the top of the list. Here's where people find the biggest and best breakfast burritos: