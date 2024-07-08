Do You Own This Record? Vinyl in Your Attic Worth Over $20K
It's garage sale season in Upstate New York and you absolutely never know when you're going to come across a treasure at a local garage or yard sale. It's very important to know what is and isn't valuable, and Keeler regular Mighty John the Record Guy is the country's foremost expert on record values.
This month of July, John is featuring 10 records that can create a bang in your life, and are with $250 or more, even more than $20,000.
NOTE: w/ps= with picture sleeve
(Year) (Label)… (Recording artist)… (Title)……………….(Near mint value)
1. 1981 A&M 12 inch… Police… “Don’t Stand So Close to Me” (picture disc)..$250.00
(The song is about a student who seeks a sexual relationship with a teacher)
2. 1967 Deram LP… Procol Harum… “Procol Harum”…………………………………..$250.00
3. 1969 Columbia LP…Chicago Transit Authority…“Chicago Transit Authority”$250.00
4. 1994 Warner Bros LP… Tom Petty & Heartbreakers… “Wildflowers”…………$400.00
5. 1968 Tower LP…Pink Floyd… “A Saucer Full of Secrets”……………………………..$400.00
(Syd Barrett of Pink Floyd named the group after two of his favorite blues artists, Pink Anderson and Floyd Council)
6. 1964 Tollie 45… Beatles… “Love Me Do” w/ps…………………………………………..$500.00
(“Love Me Do” is the debut single by the Beatles. It was released in Britain in 1962, and reached # 17 on the British charts. It was re released in 1964 in the U.S. and was soon #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.)
7. 2006 Warner Bros. LP… Red Hot Chili Peppers… “Stadium Arcadium”
(4 disc box set)…………………$500.00
8. 1963 Decca EP… Surfaris… “Wipe Out”……………………………………………………$1,000.00. (“Wipe Out,” both the Surfaris’ version as well as cover versions, has been featured in over 20 movies and TV shows)
9. 1962 Monument LP… Roy Orbison… “Crying” (stereo)……………………………$1,500.00 (mono)……………………………....$400.00
10. 1962 RCA 7 inch 33… Elvis Presley… “Good Luck Charm” w/ps…$24,000.00
